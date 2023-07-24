Charges sought following stolen vehicle crash

Jul. 24—Joplin police report charges being sought on a suspect believed to have stolen a vehicle off a car dealership and crashed with another vehicle while attempting to flee a Jasper County deputy.

Police Capt. William Davis said the incident began shortly after 9 a.m. Friday with the theft of a vehicle from America's Car Mart at 3404 E. Seventh St.

The thief, who drove the vehicle through a gate at the dealership, was spotted by a deputy a couple of hours later near the Joplin Regional Airport and fled when the deputy tried to pull him over, according to Davis. He subsequently crashed into another vehicle at Highway 171 and Swede Lane.

A Webb City police officer who approached the stolen vehicle on foot in the immediate aftermath of the crash was sideswiped when the suspect stomped on the gas in an unsuccessful attempt to flee the scene and avoid arrest, Davis said.

Joseph S. Spencer, a 44-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody with charges being sought on him for vehicle tampering, stealing, property damage and assaulting a police officer. A charge of possession of a controlled substance also was being sought after police allegedly found two grams of methamphetamine on his person.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.