Charges: St. Paul gang member rammed his car into a bar, injuring a woman

Sep. 28—A gang member with a pending weapons-related case is back in custody after police say he drove into a St. Paul bar with his vehicle, injuring a woman Sunday.

Jaqwan Lamar House, 24, of St. Paul, was charged Monday with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon that caused substantial bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police officers were dispatched to St. Paul Tap at 825 Jefferson Ave. about 8:45 p.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting and someone being struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman crying in agony on the ground by the patio area. She was later diagnosed at Regions Hospital with having two broken shin bones.

According to witnesses at the scene, the incident began with two groups arguing over "East Side vs. West Side."

Surveillance video shows the woman and two men walk through the parking lot toward an Uber. A black Mercedes-Benz SUV, allegedly driven by House, drove into the group. The woman ended up on the SUV's hood. The two men who had been walking with the woman pulled out guns and fired at the SUV, the complaint states.

House was later dropped off at Regions Hospital with two gunshot wounds to his shoulder.

House, who authorities say is a member of the Ham Crazy gang, on Jan. 6 was sentenced for possessing a gun without a permit in 2019. He was given no jail time, but put on supervised probation for two years. On Aug. 13 he pleaded guilty to possessing a gun without a permit in 2020. As part of the plea deal, House would serve no time, but was put on supervised probation for two years.

His next court appearance is Oct. 11. No other arrests have been made in this case.