Charges: St. Paul man fired rounds at SUV, hitting woman he ‘didn’t mean to shoot’

A St. Paul man fired multiple rounds at an SUV early Monday on the city’s East Side, one of which ricocheted off the sidewalk and wounded an 18-year-old woman who he knew and took to a hotel instead of the hospital, charges say.

The woman went missing after the shooting, prompting police on Monday morning to ask the public for help in locating her. Nearly 12 hours after the shooting, she was found with the alleged shooter — 26-year-old Xiong Yang — at a Cottage Grove hotel.

Yang was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and two counts of being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. He had a first court appearance on the charges and bail was set at $500,000; he remained jailed.

Yang has six pending felony cases in Ramsey County, including possession of a firearm after conviction for a crime of violence, motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint:

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Fellows Lane on a report of a shooting. Dispatch comments stated there were five to six shots fired and that a female had been lying on the ground before someone in a white, two-door sedan picked her up. Officers recovered five spent casings, blood and drug paraphernalia in the area where she had been lying.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video. At around 3:45 a.m., a light-colored SUV parked in front of a house. A short time later a male, later identified as Yang, came outside and appeared to be watching the SUV. After the woman got out, Yang walked toward the SUV and fired. The rounds ricocheted off the sidewalk and the woman, who fell to the ground, appeared to be hit.

As the SUV fled westbound on Fellows Lane, Lee fired more rounds. He then picked her up, put her in a two-door sedan and drove away.

Investigators contacted area hospitals looking for gunshot victims, but no one matched the woman’s description.

Story continues

Her phone records showed that just prior to the shooting Yang had tried calling six times and texted 15 times. Phone data also showed Yang’s phone and hers had been in the area of the shooting.

Investigators located an Acura RSX hatchback that matched the shooter’s car at the Wakota Inn & Suites. Surveillance video showed Yang carry the woman into the hotel.

Just before 4 p.m., Cottage Grove and St. Paul police, with the Washington County sheriff’s office SWAT team, executed a warrant on a room and found Yang and the woman. Yang was arrested, and the woman was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to her leg.

Yang told police he picked the woman up near White Bear and Montana avenues and didn’t know how she became injured. He said she didn’t want to go to the hospital. He denied having a gun and being the shooter.

The woman initially told an investigator she did not know who had shot her. When an investigator said video showed Yang shooting at the SUV, she admitted it was him and said he was “just trying to scare the people who had dropped her off,” charges state.

She said Yang apologized and said “he didn’t mean to shoot her,” charges state.

Related Articles