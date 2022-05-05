Charges: St. Paul man shot at Dakota County house because he was upset about a theft at his family’s tobacco shop

A 20-year-old St. Paul man told police he fired several shots at a rural Dakota County home on two days in March because he was upset that someone who lives there stole money from his family’s tobacco shop, according to criminal charges filed Thursday.

Nadeem Ibrahim Aqel has been charged in Dakota County District Court with two counts of drive-by shooting. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On March 25, Hastings police officers were called to a home in Ravenna Township after a report of a shooting. The homeowners said they had heard loud noises the night before and thought it was fireworks, until discovering bullet holes in a vehicle and shed.

Officers found seven .45-caliber bullet casings and five 9mm casings in front of the home.

A male who lives there told police he suspected Aqel was behind the shooting. He said Aqel is mad at him because he had stolen money from his family’s tobacco shop while an employee. Officers learned the male has been charged in the theft case.

He showed officers a text message he said he got from Aqel that reads, “you’re lucky I already called the cops, you’re lucky you stole from us and not some other Arabs you would be dead.”

The next night, the house was shot at again. A neighbor called 911 after hearing gunfire and seeing a vehicle speed away. The homeowners said they were asleep in bed when they were awakened by rapid gunfire.

Officers found 21 9mm casings in the road, and a bullet hole in one of the bedrooms. A garage and vehicle inside had been hit with several bullets.

Officers learned that Aqel was arrested on April 14 for an unrelated incident. At the time of his arrest, a 9mm handgun and two casings were found in his Chevrolet Blazer, according to the charges.

In an April 20 interview with police at his home, Aqel admitted to shooting at the house because “he was angry with (the male) for stealing thousands of dollars from his father’s tobacco shop,” the charges read.

Aqel said his friend — a 17-year-old Coon Rapids boy — was with him during the first shooting. He said that after they arrived at the Ravenna Township home, he grabbed his 9mm handgun and fired several rounds through a window of his SUV toward a shed and vehicles. The boy, who is identified in the complaint by his initials J.M.A., fired multiple .45-caliber rounds at the house, Aqel told police. Officers later found a .45-caliber handgun in J.M.A’s vehicle.

Aqel said he acted alone in the second shooting and fired approximately 30 rounds at the house, the charges state.

Aqel was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery April 12 in Hennepin County. Charges allege that Aqel and three others on March 1 tied up two people at a South Minneapolis apartment and robbed them of their cellphones and wallets and other property.

