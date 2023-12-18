Editor’s Note: Johns was convicted of one count of first degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing great bodily harm on May 10, 2018. He was sentenced to 66 months, or 5 ½ years, with credit for 305 days served.

A man accused of cutting the throat of an acquaintance Monday evening in St. Cloud attacked "without provocation," according to a court complaint.

Presley Browning Johns II, of Waite Park, is charged with first- and second-degree assault. He made his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday.

The court complaint accuses Johns, 32, of saying "I can't believe I have to do this," before getting up from a table, walking behind the 58-year-old victim and grabbing his head, pulling it back, and cutting him.

The victim suffered a four-inch-long cut to his throat and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was treated. He is expected to survive.

Police found the man bleeding badly when they arrived at the scene in the 400 block of 33rd Avenue North. The victim, who has not been named, had cuts to his hand and was holding clothing items over his throat to stop the bleeding.

Officers arrested Johns a short distance away from the assault. He was carrying a buck knife. Investigators brought Johns back to the scene of the attack and the victim identified Johns as his attacker, according to the court complaint.

Johns asked for a lawyer and didn't speak to investigators, telling them "he had been consuming alcohol," the complaint said.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Charges: Stabbing suspect attacked 'without provocation'