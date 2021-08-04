Charges stack on child porn suspect

Aug. 4—CATLETTSBURG — A five-count indictment charging a Catlettsburg man with possession of child pornography grew to 39 counts during last week's session of a Boyd County grand jury.

Danny Enyart, 70, was indicted in early June on five count so of possession of child pornography in connection with a May 26 incident.

On July 28, a grand jury issued 33 more counts of possession of child pornography to Enyart's case, as well as one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Enyart has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since May 27, according to jail house records. Bond was initially set in his case at $50,000, but it has since climbed to $125,000 since the issuing of the new charges.

Each of Enyart's charges carries with it between one and five years in prison. While it sounds like Enyart faces a maximum sentence of 195 years, Kentucky law caps the longest stretch anyone can serve a non-life sentence at 70 years.

