Charges stem from Children and Youth search warrant

Oct. 4—A Williamstown woman was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of children by state police after the woman being cleared by Northumberland County Children and Youth officials of any wrongdoing.

Autumn Header, 26, of E. Market Street, was charged by Stonington state police following an investigation by Trooper Josiah Reiner. The investigation began in June.

Header was previously cleared by Northumberland County Children and Youth officials, prior to the agency requesting state police to conduct an investigation, according to court documents.

Reiner began an investigation after being contacted by Children and Youth officials who wanted the trooper to look into an alleged abuse case, according to court documents.

Reiner requested all information from the county agency but the trooper was not provided the information until he filed a search warrant. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey signed the warrant, which the department's leader Katrina Gownley said she requested to take place. Gownley said policies and procedures did not allow her agency to provide state police with the information unless they obtained a search warrant.

According to court documents, the trooper served the warrant and was provided documents that showed multiple reports made to the county agency about possible abuse.

In one report, Children and Youth officials were told about the living conditions of the child and that dirty diapers and empty beer bottles, along with food and other things, were left around the bedroom of the child, according to court documents.

In August 2019, a separate report to Children and Youth said Header had locked the child in a bedroom for an unknown amount of time. Another resident came home and heard the child crying and that Header was not inside the residence, according to court documents.

In March and May, more reports were made to county officials, saying Header put her child into a vehicle but did not have her in a child safety seat and a vehicle accident occurred, leaving the child with injuries, according to court documents.

On July 12, Reiner interviewed a relative of the child, who said they picked up the child earlier this year and the child had marks on the upper arms, lower back and side, court documents show.

An investigation was conducted by Northumberland County Children and Youth officials but was determined to be unfounded, according to court documents. The child lived part-time in both Northumberland and Dauphin County, where Williamstown is located.

Reiner requested additional reports on July 13. He explained to Children and Youth officials he was investigating the case and it appeared there was a consistent course of conduct involving abuse, according to court documents. Ten days later, Reiner received an email from county officials briefly outlining a history involving the alleged victim beginning in April 2018, the warrant stated.

Reiner said he later requested the previous reports pertaining to the alleged victim's case but received no reply from the county agency, according to the warrant.

Reiner eventually contacted the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office and one of the assistant district attorneys reached out to the county agency requesting the documents and asking if the agency wanted a search warrant, according to court documents.

On Aug. 8, the warrant states the district attorney's office received a response saying the trooper was already provided a report from a February incident and that "there is really nothing more we can provide him." Reiner received a report from March and he again asked for all other reports from April 2018 through October 2019. On Aug. 17, an official with Children and Youth sent an email with a brief outline of the separate incidents pertaining to the alleged victim but the trooper said he received no official documentation or reports, according to the warrant.

Header now faces the single misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children and will appear before Toomey for an arraignment.