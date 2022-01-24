Charges stemming from 2021 Hoosier Park incident dismissed

ANDERSON, Ind. — Charges filed Thursday against a Yorktown woman stemming from a 2021 incident at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino have been dismissed.

Bryan Williams, an Anderson attorney who had represented 45-year-old Juania Ardizzone, said Monday last week's charges against his client — including two felony battery charges — had been filed by mistake.

The allegations against Ardizzone — stemming from her contact last Feb. 6 at the casino with Indiana Gaming Commission officers — were resolved in an Anderson City Court case last year.

The Yorktown woman pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

She was placed on probation through December, fined $17 and ordered to stay away from Hoosier Park.

