Charges still possible from ugly kingfish tourney brawl

Sep. 7—Glynn County police could open assault investigations if anyone is "willing to come forward" from an ugly, sloppy brawl that concluded a kingfish fishing tournament last month at Gascoigne Park on St. Simons Island, according to a recent post on the police department's Facebook page.

The fracas occurred Aug. 20 on the grounds of the park at the conclusion of the tournament and before awards were presented.

The donnybrook was captured on cellphone video and posted to social media. It shows grown men spouting foul language in front of small children before pushing and shoving devolves to the throwing of fists.

One man is seen going to the ground during the fisticuffs, but it is difficult to tell whether he fell in the process of throwing a punch or if he was actually dropped by a counter right cross to his jaw that promptly followed.

At least one woman was caught in the middle of the brawl and had to climb over a picnic table to escape. A mom is seen carrying an adolescent boy to safety as the ruckus roils.

The fight was over by the time county police arrived. Those involved had since departed or were uncooperative with officers on the scene.

In a social media posting shortly afterward, flabbergasted tournament officials announced the forfeiture of prize money of those involved in the fight, as well as their elimination from the final standings.

Assault charges might still be possible, police said.

"However, the Glynn County Police Department is requesting that if there are any victims of the assault who are willing to come forward, please contact (us)."

The contact person for the investigation is county police detective Brandon Rusch at 912-279-2919.