Charges have been submitted in fatal shooting of Fayetteville girl, Sheriff's Office says

The investigation into the shooting death of a Fayetteville 8-year-old at her babysitter's last month has been submitted for charges to the Division of Juvenile Justice, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. The announcement came as the girl's family prepared to hold a news conference critical of the office Thursday afternoon.

Jenesis Dockery died Aug. 27, four days before her 9th birthday and two days after she was shot at the Mercedes Drive home of her babysitter in Eastover. On Wednesday, the day of her funeral, the Dockery family issued a news release saying she'd been shot by the babysitter's 11-year-old son.

According to a Sheriff's Office news release issued just before 3 p.m. Thursday, detectives with the Sheriff's Special Victims Unit submitted information to the Juvenile Justice Division alleging that two counts of larceny of a firearm and a charge of manslaughter were warranted in the girl's killing.

Detectives also petitioned the department to seek a secured custody order for the offender, the release said. A secured custody order is the equivalent of an arrest for an adult offender.

"This case is in the hands of the Department of Juvenile Justice, which will determine the appropriate course of action," the sheriff's release said.

The law enforcement announcement came a little more than an hour before the family of Jenesis Dockery plans to hold a news conference in which they intend to "call out the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department for failing to act," according to a news release from the family's civil rights attorney, Harry Daniels.

"The Dockery family and the entire Fayetteville community has been waiting for more than two weeks for any action or accountability," the release said "In a recent shooting in Edgecombe County, it took police less than a day to charge two adults in a case where a 10-year-old shot his one year old brother even though the shooting itself was an accident.

"The Dockery family has been waiting more than two weeks without any action."

