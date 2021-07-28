Charges: Suspected cat-burglar found trapped in locked St. Paul building

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·2 min read

Jul. 28—A would-be cat burglar needed police help Monday to get out of a locked building in St. Paul, according to a criminal complaint.

Lao Thao, 20, of St. Paul was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree burglary.

Around 8:30 p.m. police responded to an industrial business at 292 Walnut Street. A 911 caller reported seeing a man with a black backpack climb up the wall and enter the building through a window on the roof.

Officers could see Thao through a glass door on the Walnut Street side of the building. He said he was locked in the building and could not get out, the complaint said.

As police waited for someone from the business to arrive, Thao eventually went back out the way he came in and climbed down a utility pole attached to the building, according to the complaint.

Thao was arrested and searched. He had with him a box cutter, a multitool and two keys, 12 USB drives, a laser pointer, a computer bag and a sealed cardboard box awaiting shipping which he told police he had taken from inside the building, according to the complaint. He said he had been trying various keys to get out because the door was locked, the complaint said.

The business discovered money was missing. It was found at the jail in an envelope stuffed between Thao's buttocks, the complaint states.

Thao had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in regards to an arson incident May 25. According to that complaint, he had started something on fire and pushed it into the vent at the Maplewood Transit Center at 1793 Beam Ave. His actions were captured on surveillance video.

Thao told police he didn't start the fire, but he did put it out, the complaint said. Damage to the building was estimated to be over $3,000.

He is ordered to return to court Oct. 20.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DC park display honors enslaved people who built White House

    What started as a few public comments from former first lady Michelle Obama has resulted in a new permanent public display in Lafayette Park that details the role of enslaved people in building the White House. The White House Historical Association on Wednesday unveiled three new historical markers at the northern end of Lafayette Park-—less than a block from the White House. One focuses on the construction of the White House itself, with an emphasis on the fact that both enslaved people and paid laborers took part.

  • Miami-Dade man wanted a postal worker to open his box. He’s charged with attempted murder

    The mail carrier walked up to Charlie Holley’s Florida City townhouse and tried to leave a small box addressed to “Whitey white.”

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

    A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate. Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

  • Nazi admirer feared 'imminent antifa attack' when he allegedly shot fleeing woman who stole flag

    An Oklahoma man whose home is adorned with Nazi insignias claimed he is immune from prosecution because he feared an "imminent antifa attack" before police said he shot a fleeing woman who stole one of his flags last June.

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon.

  • Life in prison for man in killing of South Carolina student who mistook his car for an Uber

    Nathaniel David Rowland was found guilty of the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina senior.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Hits Lindsey Graham With A Brutal Fact-Check

    The South Carolina senator's latest claim on Fox News doesn't add up.

  • Former Top NXIVM Lieutenant With New Career in Dog Grooming Dodges Prison

    BRENDAN MCDERMID/ReutersA former top lieutenant in the shadowy self-help group NXIVM who admitted to locking a terrified woman in a bedroom for almost two years to satisfy a deranged sex-cult leader was spared prison on Wednesday.She may have benefited from her new career, recasting herself as a dog groomer.Lauren Salzman, 45, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy charges for her role in the upstate New York group that manipulated thousands of members under the guise of per

  • Shocking testimony of teenager raped, forced into illegal child marriage and then abandoned for 20 years

    The horrifying story came to light in a new independent report looking into abuse in the city over the last two decades.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Dad sees ex-wife and her boyfriend at son’s soccer game and kills them, Texas cops say

    A video shows soccer players leaping over a fence for safety as the shooting began.

  • Home Depot uses Bluetooth to prevent stolen items from working and combat organized retail crime

    Home Depot Inc. is using Bluetooth to deter organized retail crime, such as coordinated groups that steal from the retailer and take the goods to pawnshops or resell them on online marketplaces. Home Depot (HD) is piloting the use of the technology on power tools at select stores across select states. A stolen item equipped with this Bluetooth technology won’t operate.

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Wisconsin officer who shot man sitting in parked car to be charged with homicide, judge rules

    Then-Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016. The Milwaukee County DA ruled the shooting justified self-defense.

  • Man gets life for killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said.