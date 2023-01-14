Charges: Teen had gun at homicide victim’s funeral in St. Paul, other teen led police on chase

An Eagan man has been charged with illegally carrying a gun at last week’s funeral for the St. Paul teen slain at the Mall of America.

A criminal complaint says Damari Tremaris Douglas, 19, was among a group of men arrested after the driver of a sport-utility vehicle fled St. Paul police following the Jan. 6 funeral services for Johntae Hudson, 19, who was fatally shot Dec. 23 at the Bloomington mall.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office has also charged the alleged SUV driver, Jermaine Lanonnies Walker Jr. 19, of Minneapolis, with fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

An attorney’s office spokesman said Friday that no additional cases have been brought to prosecutors for consideration of charges.

Douglas has prior adjudications for motor vehicle theft, escape from custody and threats of violence, which makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition.

According to this week’s criminal complaints:

St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church had asked for a police presence at Hudson’s funeral. Officers were there in both marked and unmarked squads, and had set up a closed-circuit TV camera near the church at the intersection of Dale Street and Central Avenue.

Walker, Douglas and others arrived at the church in a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe around 10 a.m. An officer saw Douglas get out of the SUV, pull from his coat a handgun with a green extended magazine and then show it to people in a Chevrolet Malibu. Once back in the SUV, he put the gun in his waistband.

“When Douglas got out of the Tahoe again there was a clear bulge on the right side of his sweatshirt,” the complaint read.

After the church service and burial, Walker drove the SUV to D&L Food and Gas at 626 Larpenteur Ave., where officers moved in to take the men into custody. Walker took off, driving on the opposite side of the lane of traffic along Larpenteur Avenue, then north on Fairview Avenue and onto westbound Highway 36.

Walker drove south on Interstate 35W and onto University Avenue in southeast Minneapolis. St. Paul officers lost sight of the SUV around Eighth Avenue, and other agencies picked up the chase. The SUV was found abandoned on Second Street near University Avenue.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and arrested Douglas and Walker and another man. Walker had the Tahoe’s key fob with him. A Glock 19 handgun with 30 rounds in a green extended magazine was found nearby inside a backpack, as was a drum magazine with ammunition.

The Glock matched the gun officers saw Douglas with at the church, the complaint said.

Two other men who were arrested in another area had guns on them. One man had a backpack that contained an AR-style rifle with no serial number on it, while the other was in possession of a Glock 19 loaded with hollow-point ammunition.

A sixth man from the Tahoe was wanted for a non-fatal shooting Dec. 14 in St. Paul, the complaint said. He was not located by police.

Douglas and Walker declined to be interviewed by police.

On Jan. 4, two days before his arrest, Walker was sentenced to serve 27 days in the Hennepin County workhouse for possessing a firearm without a serial number and fifth-degree sale of marijuana. A judge ordered him to report to the corrections facility that day, but he failed to show.

