New charges for Toney woman accused in death of infant

Sep. 12—A new indictment brings new charges to Elizabeth Anne Case, 40, of Toney. The Limestone County woman is accused in the 2019 death of her infant son.

Case was facing a capital murder charge and has been held in Limestone County Jail pending the trial set for November 2023. However, a new Limestone County jury indictment charges Case with felony murder, reckless manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. No hearing or trial dates have been set since the new indictment.

Case is accused of leaving her infant son in a locked vehicle from between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 to around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Authorities allege Case kept the baby in a front-facing car seat that was not strapped to the vehicle while she drove around Limestone and Madison counties to "dumpster dive" during the night. They said she left him in the vehicle when she got back home around 5:40 a.m. Saturday and went inside to sleep.

He was found that afternoon when the child's paternal grandmother arrived to visit him. Case tried to bring him inside and cool him off in the shower before agreeing to seek emergency treatment.

Case and the grandmother met first responders on U.S. 31. The infant was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead and Case was arrested shortly after.

At the time of her son's death, Case was free on bond on previous charges of third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, second-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and two counts first-degree robbery.