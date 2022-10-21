Charges tossed against Miami man in first challenge to DeSantis’ voter fraud arrests

2
Lawrence Mower
·4 min read

A Miami Judge on Friday tossed out a criminal case against one of 19 people accused by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election fraud force of voting illegally in the 2020 election.

In the first legal challenge to DeSantis’ arrests, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch rejected the idea that the Office of Statewide Prosecutor could charge Robert Lee Wood, 56, with registering to vote and casting a ballot in the general election.

Wood was convicted of second-degree murder in 1991, making him ineligible to vote.

State officials could still appeal the decision. Spokespeople for the Florida Secretary of State, which oversees elections, and the state Attorney General did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“I’m pleased, but not surprised,” said Wood’s attorney, Larry Davis.

Davis argued that Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas Cox, who reports to Attorney General Ashley Moody, did not have jurisdiction to bring charges against Wood.

The statewide prosecutor is restricted by law to prosecuting crimes, including voting, involving two or more judicial circuits. Those crimes are usually “complex, often large scale, organized criminal activity,” according to its website.

READ MORE: Cases against arrested voters on shaky legal ground. Florida issued them voter IDs

In the case of Wood and at least 18 other people DeSantis has accused of voting illegally in 2020, the statewide prosecutor said they committed crimes in multiple jurisdictions when they first registered to vote and then cast a ballot, each third-degree felonies carrying up to five years in prison.

When Wood signed up to vote, his registration form went to the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections, who then forwarded that form to the Secretary of State’s office in Leon County to verify his eligibility — making it two jurisdictions, according to the statewide prosecutor.

READ MORE: ‘How did I commit fraud?’ Ex-felon voters confused by arrests, DeSantis’ announcement

The Secretary of State’s office, which reports to DeSantis, verified Wood’s eligibility through a quick search, and he was sent a voter ID card.

When Wood voted on Nov. 3, 2020, he did so in Miami-Dade, but his vote was certified in Leon County.

Wood’s attorney argued in court filings that the alleged criminal acts occurred in a single county — Miami-Dade — and Wood took no part in transferring the application somewhere else.

READ MORE: DeSantis announces arrests in Florida for voting fraud

Friday’s hearing was the first legal challenge to the arrests of up to 20 people by DeSantis’ new Office of Election Crimes and Security, created by the Legislature this year to stamp out voter fraud.

The arrests, announced by DeSantis in August, have been blasted by voting rights groups, who have noted that all of the people arrested were issued a voter ID card, indicating they were eligible to vote.

Wood and the others all registered to vote following the 2018 passage of Amendment 4, which changed the state constitution to allow nearly all people with felony records to vote if they satisfied “all terms” of their sentence.

The amendment did not restore the right to vote to those convicted of murder and sex offenses, however.

The months and years after its passage was one of the most confusing periods for voter eligibility in the state’s history. In 2019, state lawmakers passed a law clarifying which crimes were considered murders and sex offenses, and they determined that “all terms” included the full payment of any outstanding restitution to victims, court fines or fees.

However, the Secretary of State is responsible for screening the voter rolls for ineligible voters, such as Wood.

After Amendment 4 passed, the Secretary of State’s office admitted it did not have enough resources to quickly verify whether a person had a murder or sex offense on their record or if they still owed restitution to victims.

At least four of the people arrested remained on the rolls until this year, even though they registered between 2018 and 2020.

Hirsch has drawn the ire of Republican officials in Tallahassee in the past, but his decision does not apply to the 18 other people accused of voter fraud.

Davis said he believes his decision will have influence in the other cases.

Attorney, Larry S. Davis on key hearing for Robert Wood, one of the people arrested for voter fraud by Gov. DeSantis’ voter fraud task force at Miami Criminal Court, on Friday October 7th., 2022. Alexia Fodere/for The Miami Herald
Attorney, Larry S. Davis on key hearing for Robert Wood, one of the people arrested for voter fraud by Gov. DeSantis’ voter fraud task force at Miami Criminal Court, on Friday October 7th., 2022. Alexia Fodere/for The Miami Herald

Regardless, statewide prosecutors still have a difficult task seeing each of the 18 other cases through to conviction.

State law says that a voter has to “willfully” commit the crime — a hurdle that has forced some prosecutors not to charge ineligible voters.

In Lake County this year, for example, prosecutors declined to bring charges against six convicted sex offenders who voted in 2020.

“In all of the instances where sex offenders voted, each appear to have been encouraged to vote by various mailings and misinformation,” prosecutor Jonathan Olson wrote in a statement. “Each were given voter registration cards which would lead one to believe they could legally vote in the election.

“The evidence fails to show willful actions on a part of these individuals.”

Miami Herald staff writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.

Judge Hirsch on key hearing for Robert Wood, one of the people arrested for voter fraud by Gov. DeSantis’ voter fraud task force at Miami Criminal Court, on Friday October 7th., 2022. Alexia Fodere/for The Miami Herald
Judge Hirsch on key hearing for Robert Wood, one of the people arrested for voter fraud by Gov. DeSantis’ voter fraud task force at Miami Criminal Court, on Friday October 7th., 2022. Alexia Fodere/for The Miami Herald

Recommended Stories

  • Miami judge dismisses voter fraud case trumpeted by DeSantis

    Case is one of the 19 voter fraud prosecutions, and involves man who says he registered to vote in 2020 without knowing he was ineligible

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Go Off on Ron DeSantis Over Voter Fraud Arrests: ‘You Set These People Up’

    "Why are you allowing this? This is your problem," Whoopi said

  • Florida man becomes first to escape charges resulting from DeSantis’ election fraud raid

    A court dropped on Florida man’s election fraud charges, making him the first to escape the grasp of Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent ballot integrity raid. In August, Mr DeSantis announced election fraud charges against 20 Floridians. A Miami judge dismissed the charges, setting a precedent that may pave the way for others targeted by Mr DeSantis to beat their charges.

  • Trump claims clemency requests taken by FBI from Mar-a-Lago should be returned to him

    Trump claims clemency requests that he received while serving as president and other documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago are his property.

  • GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location

    A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why.

  • Federal court rules Georgia prosecutors can force Lindsey Graham to testify

    Prosecutors for Fani Willis are hoping to question the Republican senator about his calls with state officials regarding the 2020 election.

  • Steve Bannon given four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    Former Trump strategist also fined $6,500 for refusing to comply with subpoena issued by Capitol attack committee

  • Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll

    Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room.

  • Why we must re-elect U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio | Opinion

    Rubio understands that the primary ideological battle of the 21st Century is not Republican vs Democrat, but rather American Independence vs Chinese Autocracy.

  • Steve Bannon in court today to be sentenced for contempt of Congress charges

    Former Trump aide Steve Bannon is in court this morning to be sentenced for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was convicted on contempt of Congress charges in July. Former prosecutor David Weinstein joins CBS News to discuss.

  • Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false

    Former President Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the results of the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew to be false, a federal judge said in a ruling Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge David Carter in an 18-page opinion ordered the release of those emails between Trump and attorney John Eastman to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Carter wrote.

  • Hamilton, Florida State rebuilding around '2-year veterans'

    Leonard Hamilton has always tried to build and win with veteran teams. This season the Florida State coach will win with a new type of veteran. “We’re fortunate now that every one of our returning veterans, our two-year veterans, they have improved with hard work over the summer,” Hamilton said.

  • Chicago police officer who shot and killed Adam Toledo faces firing

    CHICAGO — The Chicago Police officer who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo during a foot chase in 2021 is facing firing after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability concluded the shooting violated department policy. COPA’s findings against Officer Eric Stillman were discussed Thursday night by the Chicago Police Board, as was the fact that police Chicago police ...

  • JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

    A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August 2022 by individual investors and a county retirement association. Lawsuits of this kind were not unexpected as the newly public AppHarvest’s stock price plummeted.

  • National Guard officer who chased Cape tour bus summonsed to court on multiple charges

    Potential charges against Lt. Col. Christopher Hoffman, who live-streamed his pursuit of a tour bus on Sep. 19, will be heard by a clerk magistrate.

  • As Trump Org trial looms, lawyers to look out for 'stealth jurors'

    When jury selection begins next week in the criminal trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, prosecutors and the defense will likely be on alert for "stealth" jurors seeking to hide political biases in the hopes of being named to the panel, legal experts told Reuters. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has charged the Trump Organization with nine counts of tax fraud and other crimes for allegedly making "off the books" payments to executives since 2005, allowing employees to understate their taxable income and enabling the company to evade payroll taxes. Trump has not been charged in the case, but has called the allegations politically motivated.

  • Emails show Trump knowingly pressed false voter fraud claims, judge says

    (Reuters) -A California federal judge on Wednesday said then-U.S. President Donald Trump had signed a sworn statement asserting that voter fraud numbers included in a 2020 election lawsuit were accurate, despite being told the numbers were not correct. U.S. District Judge David Carter made the disclosure in ordering lawyer John Eastman to provide more emails to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters. Eastman was one of Trump's attorneys when the former president and his allies challenged his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Donald Trump, Danny Masterson, Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll; Woman testifies Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003; Lin-Manuel Miranda campaigns in Georgia. (Oct. 20)

  • Trump Says Some Official Docs Seized at Mar-a-Lago Are His Personal Property

    The former president is doing everything he can to stymie the DOJ's probe into the material he took from the White House to his Palm Beach estate

  • Comedian tries to give Herschel Walker condoms on stage after campaign event

    A comedian tried to give Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker condoms on stage after a campaign event.On Thursday, Jason Selvig, of the comedy duo The Good Liars, appeared onstage alongside Mr Walker at a campaign stop in Macon, Georgia. While there, he attempted to hand the former NFL star some prophylactics.The pair appeared to talk for a short time before Mr Walker walked away to talk to other people.The stunt comes after allegations broke in recent weeks that Mr Walker paid for and urged a woman to have two separate abortions, despite saying he’s pro-life on the campaign trail.Mr Walker reportedly told an unidentified girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 and later gave her $700 as reimbursement, according toThe Daily Beast. The woman cited receipts as well as a “get well” card sent by Mr Walker.Pool footage