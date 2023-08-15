What are the charges in Trump's Georgia indictment?

Former US President Donald Trump faces 13 charges in Georgia for his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The 98-page indictment, unsealed on Monday, claims that Mr Trump "unlawfully conspired" to change the election outcome while participating in a "criminal enterprise".

Other charges include false claims of election fraud and solicitation of violation of oath.

He denies all the charges against him.

Mr Trump said the indictment, which contains 18 additional defendants, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is politically motivated and a "massive fraud".

It is the fourth criminal case brought against him in as many months.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched the investigation, said Mr Trump and the other 18 defendants have until noon local time (17:00 BST) on 25 August to "voluntarily surrender".

Here are some of the charges Donald Trump is facing in the Peach State:

Violating Georgia's racketeering act: The indictment alleges that Mr Trump, "while associated with an enterprise, unlawfully conspired" through a pattern of fraudulent activity to change the outcome of the election. This falls under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, which has been used to bring down mafia bosses like John Gotti

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer: Mr Trump is facing three counts on this charge, including one related to a January 2021 phone call between Mr Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which prosecutors allege Mr Trump asked Mr Raffensperger to "unlawfully" alter or adjust the the certified returns for presidential electors

Conspiracy to impersonate a public officer: The indictment alleges Mr Trump unlawfully conspired to influence certain individuals to falsely act as elected officials "with intent to mislead"

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree: The charge alleges that Mr Trump intended to defraud the public by conspiring to make a false document titled "CERTIFICATE OF THE VOTES OF THE 2020 ELECTORS FROM GEORGIA", a document which would have made Mr Trump appear to be the winning candidate in Georgia

False statements and writings and filing false documents: The purpose of the false statements, of which there are several listed, was to persuade Georgia legislators to "reject lawful" votes cast by duly elected officials, the indictment alleges