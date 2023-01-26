Charges: Two arrested after "pharmaceutical smorgasbord" found in van

Jan. 25—BUTTERFIELD — A Fairmont man and Butterfield woman face felony charges after sheriff's deputies reportedly found a "pharmaceutical smorgasbord" in their van in Watonwan County.

Jeremiah Ray Weerts, 45, was recently charged with four felonies for drug possession, a misdemeanor for giving police a false name and a misdemeanor for fleeing police in Watonwan County District Court. Erica Allyson Boerner, 40, was charged with four felonies for drug possession.

A criminal complaint states a Watonwan County sheriff's deputy stopped a van in Butterfield after observing it cross the center line several times.

The deputy said the driver, Boerner, told him they were on their way home from Mankato, while the passenger gave his name as "Jeremy Anderson." Another deputy arrived on scene and said she observed what appeared to be a pipe in the driver's side door pocket.

During a search, one of the deputies found Weerts' wallet with identification showing his name wasn't Jeremy Anderson. The deputy said Weerts told him it must be someone else's wallet.

While the deputy walked him back to a squad car, according to the complaint, Weerts said "have a good one, man" and took off running. He proceeded to slip on ice before getting arrested.

Deputies searched the vehicle and reported finding sandwich baggies and a scale, along with about 123 grams of methamphetamine, a gram of heroin, 60 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone, Oxycontin and more pills, along with other substances or paraphernalia.

Weerts and Boerner both have initial appearances in court scheduled for Tuesday.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola