Charges under review after shot fired in Wright State dorm

Jan. 23—Charges are being reviewed for a man suspected of firing a shot Monday night in a Wright State University dormitory.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was arrested at Cedar Hall and booked into the Greene County Jail, where he remains held on a preliminary felonious assault charge.

Seth Bauguess, director of the university's office of communications, said WSU police are working with the Greene County Prosecutor's Office to determine official charges.

Officers responded at about 6:35 p.m. Monday to Cedar Hall on a report of a gunshot.

The suspect, who is not a student, was vising his girlfriend at her dorm room in Cedar Hall when they got into an argument about missing property, Bauguess said.

"Police report that when she went to leave the room, the suspect fired one shot toward her," he said. "Police apprehended the suspect at Cedar Hall and took him into custody."

No injuries were reported.

Siobhan O'Boyle, a freshman from Wilmington, said she first learned of the gunfire from her girlfriend in Cleveland and was surprised the news traveled that fast.

She said it was scary, especially because her building is next to Cedar Hall.

An all-campus safety alert was sent out Monday as a result of the incident. Wright State also had counselors on-site for students. Walk-in counseling services are available for students this week at the student union.

Students can call Raider Cares at 937-775-4567. The line is operated 24-hours by off-site mental health professionals to help with emotional support, assistance, crisis intervention and suicide prevention to WSU students.

"Wright State's campus is safe especially when compared to the crime statistics of other colleges and universities. We employ a full-service police department that works tirelessly to ensure campus is safe," Bauguess said. "... Campus is rarely threatened by incidents like these. We are grateful that we have the resources and officers able to handle the incident quickly and professionally."

Bauguess said the university is doing multiple things to keep students safe.

"Our campus public safety officers provide training weekly on topics that range from mental health, Narcan, Run Hide Fight and several awareness programs," he said, "In addition, our campus police officers patrol campus in vehicle, on foot and on bike regularly while offering safety escorts and many other services.

Open carry of a firearm by non-Wright State students, faculty and staff is legal in public spaces on Wright State's campus. Firearms are prohibited in all university-owned or operated buildings, according to the university's public safety webpage. Concealed carry is not allowed on campus.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.