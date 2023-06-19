Charges ungraded in death of 1-month-old

Jun. 19—The Odessa Police Department reported upgrading charges on Odessan Daisy Cordero, 36, who is accused of driving while intoxicated last week and crashing into a car with an Odessa mom and her young children.

Cordero was arrested late June 12 following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of Elaina Garcia, a one-month-old girl.

According to the City of Odessa, Cordero was driving a Lexus RX350 when she rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze that had stopped for a red light on Grandview at Maple Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

The baby was in the backseat of the Chevy along with a 1-year-old boy. According to the city, the boy and the 19-year-old driver of the Chevy were taken to Medical Center Hospital and treated for their injuries. The baby was flown to a Lubbock hospital where she later died.

Cordero was originally arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injuries, unlawful carrying of a weapon, accident involving serious bodily injuries and bribery.

Her charges are upgraded to leaving the scene of an accident involving death and intoxication manslaughter.

She remains in the Ector County jail.

Jail records show Cordero was arrested in May on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

About $17,000 has been raised to help the family of Elaina. Donations for Eliana Garcia & the family can be made at tinyurl.com/au8vfay6.