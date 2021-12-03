Charges: Unlicensed driver fled from deputy

Dec. 2—EASTON — An Easton woman who was wanted for driving without a license is now facing more charges for allegedly fleeing from police and refusing to come to her door.

A Faribault County sheriff's deputy spotted Jennifer Marie Rice, 44, Tuesday afternoon in Easton and tried to stop her because she was wanted on warrants for driving without a license or insurance in Blue Earth County.

Rice allegedly sped off, lost the deputy, returned to her residence and would not come back outside. Officers obtained a search warrant, forced entry into the house and arrested Rice.

She was charged Wednesday in Faribault County District Court with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor driving after license revocation and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.