Charges upgraded when accused killer appears in court for Wilkes-Barre triple shooting

Bob Kalinowski, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 19—WILKES-BARRE — Just before the start of Dazon Turner's homicide hearing on Thursday, prosecutors added two additional charges of attempted murder in connection with a triple shooting on Oct. 4.

Prosecutors have long said Turner, 21, of Tannersville, intended to kill Carlos Taffanelly, of Paterson, N.J., and during the hearing they claimed Turner shot him seven times near West North and Darling streets.

During the hearing, prosecutors said the other victims, Taffanelly's wife Liliana Giraldo and Giraldo's daughter Jamielynne Giraldo, also could have died, warranting an upgrade in charges from aggravated assault to attempted murder.

Later, Turner's attorney hinted his client may argue he acted in self-defense.

Giraldo suffered seven gunshots wounds, though several of them might have been exit wounds from bullets that entered her body elsewhere, police said. Jamielynne Giraldo, Turner's girlfriend, suffered a serious wound to her leg and had to be put on a breathing tube for a time.

At the hearing, Wilkes-Barre police detective Charles Casey said both Giraldos identified Turner as the shooter.

Authorities said the shooting occurred about an hour after police were called to a domestic dispute between Turner and Jamielynne Giraldo at nearby 46 Darling St.

Taffanelly and Liliana Giraldo had driven from the Stroudsburg area to pick up Jamielynne Giraldo following the domestic.

They left the Darling Street home at the same time as Turner. Once they got to River Street, they turned in different directions — Turner toward the Cross Valley Expressway and the other group back toward the Luzerne County Courthouse. At some point, Turner turned around and passed the other car, turning onto North Street.

Casey said Jamielynne Giraldo had been attempting to return to the Darling Street apartment to retrieve belongings.

At some point, the group encountered each other around North and Darling streets. Casey said Turner taunted the group and it was their intention to "pull over and fight him."

While Turner's attorney Leonard Gryskewicz Jr. didn't admit Turner was the shooter, he asked the judge to dismiss or lessen the charges because the incident could have been "a mutual fight or self defense." He noted a metal pipe was found at the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Sperrazza said it was clear Turner intended to kill by the number of gunshots he fired and said a request by Gryskewicz to give Turner bail was "outlandish."

Magisterial District Judge Tom Malloy forwarded all charges — including the two new charges of attempted murder — to Luzerne County Court and remanded Turner to jail without bail.

