Charges upgraded against babysitter who allegedly left baby in a hot car in York County

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has upgraded charges against a woman who police say left an 11-month-old baby and a dog in a hot car for several hours.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kristen Danielle Graham, 40, of Seaford is now charged with felony murder. A spokesperson for the office said in a release that the decision came after results of the girl’s autopsy were released and a consultation with the commonwealth attorney’s office.

Previously, she had been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor animal cruelty in connection to the deaths of the child and the dog. In September, police said in a news conference that Graham had a history of caring for Myrical Wicker for days at a time at her home in the Seaford area of York County. The child’s mother would often leave her with Graham, who was a family friend and lived nearby. Graham was making $10 an hour working 12 hours a day as a caregiver to an elderly man, according to a bail determination checklist.

According to Sheriff Ron Montgomery, Graham had been caring for the child for about two days. At 1 a.m., she took the child and the dog with her to buy cigarettes for a friend at a 7-Eleven in Newport News. She had stayed at the friend’s home for a while, Montgomery said, before heading home.

Graham allegedly told sheriff’s investigators she was awakened after 2 p.m. by a noise from her phone, soon realizing that she had left Wicker for more than six hours in a parked SUV outside her Seaford home. A man then took Wicker to the hospital wrapped in a garbage bag, police said.

Outdoor temperatures reached 87 degrees that day, and it was much hotter inside the vehicle. The heat index was close to 100 degrees.

Felony homicide — a form of second-degree murder — is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. It’s designed for accidental deaths that take place in the commission of another felony, including child neglect.

According to previous reporting from the Daily Press, Wicker was “a very loving, smart, happy baby.” A family friend said she would “light up a room,” and was a “joy” to be around.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com