Charges upgraded against suspect in fatal shooting at Worcester massage parlor

WORCESTER — Marcel D. Santos-Padgett, the man accused of killing a woman in a Pleasant Street massage parlor on Thanksgiving, appeared for arraignment in Worcester Central District Court Wednesday.

Santos-Padgett, 31, of Leicester, was arraigned on six charges, including murder and multiple firearm charges associated with the killing, and will be held without bail.

The name of the woman who was killed inside Angies Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant St. has still not been released.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Terry McLaughlin read some facts to the court that detailed the allegations against Santos-Padgett, who is being represented by Elliot R. Levine.

On Nov. 23 at about 2 a.m., Santos-Padgett was caught on surveillance arriving in his vehicle at the Pleasant Street business, which McLaughlin did not identify by name but rather by address.

Angies Bodywork Spa

McLaughlin said Santos-Padgett’s face could be clearly seen on surveillance video when he entered the building and that he could be seen entering a workroom with the victim. They were the only two people in the establishment at the time.

“After about 30 minutes, you can hear what appears to be a gunshot,” McLaughlin said. “You can then see the defendant leave the work area with a firearm with a laser sight attached to it.”

Upon further investigation, the assistant district attorney said, police found communications between the victim and the defendant about meeting up. The communications also showed the victim gave Santos-Padgett the address for the spa.

Police conducted a search warrant at Santos-Padgett's home, McLaughlin said, where they found clothes matching the description in the surveillance video and a firearm with a laser sight attachment under his bed headrest.

Santos-Padgett’s case was continued to Jan. 30.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Marcel Santos-Padgett charged with murder in Worcester massage parlor