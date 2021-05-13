Charges upgraded against two suspects in 2019 kidnapping, killing of Minneapolis woman

Charges upgraded against two suspects in 2019 kidnapping, killing of Minneapolis woman

Chao Xiong, Star Tribune
A grand jury returned indictments Thursday against a former Hennepin County probation officer and her ex-boyfriend in the 2019 kidnapping and killing of a Minneapolis woman.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the indictments against Elsa Segura and Lyndon Wiggins listed four charges against each of them: aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.

The indictments upgrade charges that were previously filed against Segura, 29, of Fridley, and Wiggins, 36, of Minneapolis.

They are accused of participating in a plot to lure Realtor Monique Baugh to a fake home showing in Maple Grove, where the mother of two was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven away in a U-Haul truck. Baugh, 28, was fatally shot in north Minneapolis hours later. Baugh's boyfriend and the father of her children, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was shot and wounded in between her kidnapping and killing.

Three other suspects are charged in the case — Cedric Berry, Berry Davis and Shante Davis.

According to court documents in the case: Segura used her job as a probation officer to look up people for Wiggins, including one of the other suspects charged in Baugh's killing. She worked for the county from 2014 to 2019.

Segura used the alias "Lisa Powalski" and a newly purchased phone to lure Baugh to the home showing.

Court documents did not detail Wiggins' alleged role or possible motive, but noted that he had a falling out with Mitchell-Momoh in 2019 and that Mitchell-Momoh had identified him as a suspect in the case.

Wiggins and Segura contacted each other via text message and phone call several times leading up to, throughout and after the killing, court documents said.

Charging documents did not explicitly identify the alleged shooter in the case or cite a possible motive.

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis are scheduled to be tried together starting next Monday. They face the same charges filed against Segura and Wiggins.

Shante Davis is scheduled to be tried in July on a charge of aiding an offender.

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib

