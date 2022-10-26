Charges upgraded to murder in August shooting

Oct. 26—The Minnesota Attorney General's Office and Freeborn County Attorney's Office have filed upgraded charges against the man who allegedly shot and killed a man south of Albert Lea in August.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, now faces five counts in the shooting death of Juan Vasquez Jr.: one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony, one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of ineligible possession of a firearm.

Moreno previously had been charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Subscribe

Freeborn County Attorney David Walker said Assistant Attorney General John Gross will lead the prosecution on the case with Assistant Freeborn County Attorney Abigail Lambert.

Court documents state Vasquez died from a single gunshot wound to the chest on Aug. 9 outside of a residence at 75463 160th St. According to authorities, there had been a dispute between Moreno and Vasquez over a package of methamphetamine that Moreno reportedly diverted from Vasquez, and the two men had exchanged threats about killing one another from the time of the incident involving the package on July 21 to the time of Vasquez's death.

The court complaint states Vasquez and another person came to the residence on 160th Street approximately an hour before the fatal shooting to drop off a trailer with trash for burning. After dropping off the trailer, Vasquez, who was the passenger, got out of the vehicle and shouted for Moreno to come out of the residence, firing two shots from a handgun, court documents stated. He and the other person then left the property and went to Diamond Jo Casino, returning at about 3 p.m.