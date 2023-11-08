Charges upgraded to murder after Valpo U student dies from stab wound; parents ‘are completely shattered’

Though his parents never made it to his bedside as friends and family had hoped, Varun Raj Pucha, the Valparaiso University graduate student who was stabbed in the head late last month at a Valparaiso gym, died Tuesday evening at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

His cousins who live in the U.S. and his roommates were by his side, said Mohan Kesani, a family friend and Munster cardiologist.

Kesani, who had visited Pucha, 29, in the hospital, said Pucha’s parents decided against a trip to Fort Wayne because of their son’s declining condition. Kesani was in contact with Pucha’s parents, cousins and the doctors caring for him.

“Collectively, we decided to withdraw the care,” Kesani said, adding Pucha died Tuesday night.

Because of Pucha’s death, charges against Jordan Andrade, 24, of Porter Township, were upgraded Wednesday to one count of murder, a Level 1 felony, and one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. He had previously been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

A pathologist in Fort Wayne ruled Pucha’s cause of death to be complications of a stab wound to the head and ruled the manner of death a homicide, according to updated court documents.

Additionally, Andrade’s public defender has requested a competency and mental health examination of his client because of his concerns about Andrade’s “ability to understand the nature of the proceedings and assist in his defense.”

Andrade, who has pleaded not guilty, remains in Porter County Jail. His bond, initially set at $500,000 cash and $500,000 surety, was temporarily suspended while he awaits the mental health evaluations. That bond will not be reinstated now that he has been charged with murder.

Pucha, who began his education at Valparaiso University in August 2022, was on track to receive a master’s degree in computer science next month.

“His parents in India are completely shattered. They are unable to communicate because they are in deep, deep shock,” said Kalyani Gopal, a Munster clinical psychologist who also has been in contact with Pucha’s cousins and was one of the organizers of a prayer vigil for Pucha Sunday evening at the Indian American Cultural Center in Merrillville.

“I’m shattered and I didn’t know Vanu. I can’t imagine the level of trauma grief they are experiencing,” she continued, adding his cousins here will need traumatic grief support.

Pucha’s cousins will accompany his body back to his hometown, Khammam, in the state of Telangana in India, Kesani said. The expenses will be paid for by a GoFundMe page and other fundraisers for the family, including one held by the Indian American Cultural Center.

Andrade’s court-appointed public defender, Mark Chargualaf, has filed a motion asking for a competency and mental health evaluation for Andrade, with exams by two mental health professionals.

Chargualaf said in the filing that he “has concerns regarding the Defendant’s ability to understand the nature of the proceedings and assist in his defense.” The document goes on to state that “the Defendant has previously been diagnosed with serious mental health conditions, and requires additional information regarding the same.”

The court appointed two mental health professionals to evaluate Andrade Wednesday. His next court date is Jan. 19, and his trial is scheduled for April 8.

“We don’t know what is the situation of the assailant,” Kesani said. “I think as the investigation progresses, we will know more.”

Police were called around 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, to Planet Fitness, 1270 Strongbow Centre Drive, after the altercation, in which Andrade used a knife for cutting open boxes to stab Pucha in the head with a wound so deep it reached his brain stem, according to charging documents.

His chance of survival was estimated at 0-5% by medical staff at Northwest Health-Porter, according to court documents.

Andrade told police Pucha threatened to assassinate him and the stabbing was how he reacted, court documents state. Andrade told police he requested a deep tissue massage when he arrived at the fitness center but “the guy,” referring to Pucha, was just lying there and was being “a little weird.” He told police he didn’t know the man but described him as having a tan skin tone, according to the charges.

Andrade claimed the two were fighting and Andrade was holding Pucha down because Pucha was pushing him, though Andrade also told police in court documents that Pucha never got out of the massage chair he was in.

Staff at the fitness center told police Pucha was a regular gym member and generally kept to himself, was quiet and reserved and did nothing indicating he was “creepy.”

Pucha’s cousin, Anila Valleboina, who lives in Baltimore and has been staying in Fort Wayne, was too distraught to talk Wednesday but addressed Sunday’s vigil.

Valleboina said the attack on Pucha is “very devastating for my family right now” and wasn’t something his family expected. “His family has many dreams on him,” she said, adding they hoped he would help support them financially.

“I hope that this shouldn’t happen to any of the students,” she said. “I’m just expecting justice, and any help for his family.”

The tragedy has shocked the Valparaiso University community. International students from India who spoke at the vigil for Pucha said their parents are concerned for their safety, though they do not feel unsafe on campus.

Pucha’s fellow students and others who knew him described him as studious and focused, and said his parents put all of their resources into sending their oldest son to the U.S. for his graduate degree so he could help support his family financially. He has two younger siblings.

A memorial service is planned for Nov. 16 on campus.

“Varun Raj Pucha’s passing is an immense loss to our campus family, and an immeasurably greater loss for those close to him,” Valparaiso University President José Padilla said in a statement.

“Valparaiso University will continue to communicate with and support Varun’s family as we navigate through this tragic time. Please join us in keeping Varun’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

