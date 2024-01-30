Charges upgraded to murder in Wantage shooting after victim dies

A Wantage man accused of shooting his father last week has been charged with murder after the victim died three days later, the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Acting Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced the upgraded charge for Daniel Simpson Friday after his father, 70-year-old Donald Simpson, died the previous night. Daniel Simpson had originally been charged with attempted murder and two weapons violations following the Jan. 22 shooting.

Simpson, who turned 33 the day after the shooting, was also charged with animal cruelty for fatally shooting two dogs.

State Police received a call at 4:51 p.m. the day of the shooting from an unknown individual, later identified as Daniel Simpson, who said he had shot someone at a house on Route 628 in Wantage. Simpson requested an ambulance before disconnecting the phone and leaving the scene, police said.

Responding officers found a man on the kitchen floor who had been shot in the back of the head as well as two dogs with gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the New Jersey Herald. The man was flown to Morristown Medical Center for treatment but died from his injuries Thursday.

Authorities recovered two weapons, a rifle and a handgun, registered to Daniel Simpson during the investigation, the prosecutor's office said. Multiple shell casings matching the rifle were also found in the residence.

Police eventually located Daniel Simpson on Struble Road in Sandyston, where he surrendered. The shooting remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wantage NJ shooting charges upgraded to murder, victim dies