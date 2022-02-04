Charges upgraded in Tuesday shooting

Feb. 4—A suspect in a shooting that injured a Meridian High School student will face upgraded charges after new evidence was discovered.

The Meridian Police Department on Tuesday arrested Lilrodrick Smith, 19, of Meridian on charges of aggravated assault stemming from a shooting in the 2300 block of 24th Ave. earlier that day.

The shooting, which occurred off-campus, injured an MHS student, who was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, Sgt. Heather Luebbers said charges against Smith had been upgraded after new evidence was uncovered and presented to Municipal Court Judge Dustin Markham.

"After being presented with additional evidence today Judge Markham agreed that the aggravated assault charge on Lilrodrick Smith should be upgraded to attempted murder," she said.

Smith's bond was also increased to $850,000. It had previously been set at $250,000.

Kemper County Jail records show Smith remains incarcerated in the Dekalb facility.