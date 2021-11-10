Charges: Vermillion, Tabor women defrauded DSS of nearly $6,000 over 7 years

Nov. 9—TYNDALL — Two South Dakotans are facing multiple felonies after a grand jury accused them of defrauding the state's Department of Social Services out of almost $6,000 since 2014.

Kari Rettig, 45, of Vermillion, faces two counts of social services fraud of over $200 and one count of grand theft, perjury and offering fraudulent evidence. Elisabeth Gould, 22, of Tabor, was charged with two counts of social services fraud over $200 and one count of perjury.

The pair were arraigned together in Bon Homme County on Tuesday, Nov. 2 after a grand jury heard testimony from four witnesses on Oct. 12.

Court documents allege that since Oct. 12, 2014, Rettig defrauded the South Dakota Department of Social Services on three occasions when she perjured to officials through the falsification and omission of documents and details including, but not limited to, tax returns, daycare bills, work records, her work and educational status, her household income and composition and more.

The false statements and omissions resulted in Rettig defrauding DSS of over $5,400 in food stamps and child care over the six year span, the indictment says.

Over the same span of time, the indictment alleges Gould committed perjury by failing to report her living status and providing false receipts and other information regarding her "alleged daycare facility."

Gould's alleged perjury resulted in the disbursement of at least $400 in fraudulently obtained food stamps and child care benefits from DSS.

The Department of Social Services' child care provider search does not return any result for daycare facilities in South Dakota registered to either woman's name.

Court documents only specify the minimum amounts that Rettig and Gould allegedly defrauded. An exact amount has not been publicly provided.

Rettig faces one Class 4 felony, a Class 5 felony and three Class 6 felonies — a combination which could result in a maximum punishment of 21 years in prison, a $42,00 fine or both.

Gould faces three Class Class 6 felonies, punishable by up to six years in prison, a $12,000 fine or both.

Both women pleaded not guilty during their arraignment on Nov. 2. Gould is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on Nov. 30, but Rettig is scheduled to submit a change of plea on Feb. 22. She has the option to head to a jury trial beginning March 7.