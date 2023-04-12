Charges for violent attack in Bremerton dismissed, but suspect likely to be committed

FILE PHOTO - The attack Anthony Brown was accused of committing occurred in December 2021 in an elevator in the parking garage at the Washington Avenue-4th Street intersection in downtown Bremerton.

Charges against a Bremerton man accused of a violent attack in which he allegedly beat and raped a woman in an elevator at a downtown Bremerton parking garage in 2021 have been dismissed, following a finding that the man was not competent to stand trial after a long period of treatment.

In dismissing the case against Anthony J. Brown, 32, on Wednesday, Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Tina Robinson ordered that he be held at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, where he has been receiving treatment, for up to 72 hours so he could be evaluated for the purposes of a civil commitment. Decisions about pursuing a civil commitment would be made by the state Attorney General's Office.

As the criminal case against Brown proceeded, a judge found in January last year that he was not competent – a legal status that refers to a person’s ability to understand the charges against them and assist their attorney in their own defense – and Brown was ordered into a program for mental health treatment and competency restoration at a state facility. Brown began receiving treatment at Western State last year, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said this week that Brown has reached the maximum period for which treatment can be ordered and said his most recent evaluation found him to still be not competent, leaving them no option but to dismiss the charges.

Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney Chad Enright said the Attorney General’s Office was notified about the matter and noted two types of commitments it could pursue, one for people who are gravely disabled and the other for sexually violent predators.

“Given the information that I have about his mental health condition and given the level of dangerousness that he presents to the community, I believe that he will be civilly committed,” Enright said. “I can’t imagine circumstances in which he would not be civilly committed.”

The Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Competency

In January 2022, Brown was ordered into competency restoration treatment for an initial period of 90 days. A second 90-day period was ordered in July last year, and a third and final 180-day restoration period was ordered in October last year.

In an October 2022 competency assessment, a state psychologist recommended the third restoration period and diagnosed Brown with “unspecific schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorder” and said he appeared to lack the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against him and to lack the capacity to assist in his defense, “due to a mental disease or defect." The psychologist also found that Brown was at an “elevated risk for reoffending and dangerous behavior if released to the community.”

Following the third treatment period and another evaluation, Robinson found on Wednesday that Brown was still not competent and that "as a result of mental disease or defect, the defendant lacks the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against him and/or assist in his own defense."

In a hearing on the matter, she confirmed that Brown had reached the limit of competency restoration treatment that could be ordered under state law and signed the dismissal order.

“This is what is required under the law,” she said.

Brown’s public defender, Aaron Talney, said there was "no question" that Brown was not competent, even after a long period of treatment at Western State.

“He is incapable of reasoning,” Talney said. “He can repeat facts such as I’m the defense attorney, that I’m supposed to help him, but is incapable of reasoning about what that really means, what my job is actually to do, what he can do to assist me.”

The attack

The attack Brown is accused of committing occurred in December 2021 in an elevator in the parking garage at the Washington Avenue-4th Street intersection in downtown Bremerton.

The victim told police that Brown, who she did not know, followed her into an elevator and then struck her and sexually assaulted her repeatedly and told her that he planned to kill her, according to court documents. When the elevator reached the top floor, she reported that she attempted to crawl out, but Brown grabbed her and pulled her back in and continued to assault her.

A woman at the parking garage summoned the elevator and when it arrived at the bottom floor, she found Brown attacking the other woman. The witness saw the other woman was crying and upset and halted the assault. When confronted, Brown stood up, said he had done nothing wrong and claimed that the victim came on to him, according to court documents.

Brown left the scene, but an officer found him on another floor and arrested him.

“(The woman) said (the witness) saved her life and she honestly believed she was not going to be able to see her kids again due to Brown saying he was going to kill her,” a Bremerton police officer wrote in a report.

Prosecutors charged Brown with a count of first-degree rape with deliberate cruelty, a count of second-degree assault with sexual motivation, a count of first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation and a count of harassment with a threat to kill with sexual motivation, all of which were dismissed Wednesday. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, which leaves open the possibility that prosecutors could refile the case at a later date.

