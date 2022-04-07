Charges: Walmart heist led to meth bust for three Mankatoans

Apr. 7—NEW ULM — A heist at New Ulm's Walmart in late March led to a methamphetamine bust involving three Mankatoans, according to recently filed charges in Brown County.

Todd James King, 58, Michael Anthony Ritz, 27, and Jennah Marie Walters, 28, all face felonies for drug sales, drug possession and theft in Brown County District Court.

The trio were in a vehicle stopped by a New Ulm police officer after reports of a theft at Walmart on March 28, according to a criminal complaint. A store worker reported a man and woman bolted out an emergency exit door with a cart full of items totaling about $1,382, then proceeded to load the items into a waiting vehicle driven by a third person. A caller reported the vehicle's description and license plate number to police.

The New Ulm officer encountered the vehicle while responding to the scene and pulled the driver over. King was reportedly driving, while Walters was in the passenger seat and Ritz in a backseat.

The backseat reportedly had some of the stolen items in plain view, including a vacuum. Walters conveyed the items had been taken from Walmart without paying, according to the complaint.

After removing several stolen items from the backseat, a police sergeant searched the front-passenger side for more items. The officer with him reported King and Walter's behavior changed and they appeared intrigued by where the sergeant was looking.

The sergeant reportedly found a meth pipe first, then a small bag with black cylinders inside containing about 6.9 grams of meth. The bag was tucked into the crack of the passenger seat.

A pouch found in the car contained about 126 more grams of meth, which the complaint notes was in packaging and weight amounts indicating it was for sales rather than for the personal use of three people. There was also a backpack containing 99 grams of meth, which all three reportedly had access to in the car.

In total, about 226 grams of meth were seized from the car, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola