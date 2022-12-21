Charges: Wells man broke into home, found sleeping in bed

Dec. 21—MANKATO — A Wells man faces felony charges in three separate cases, including one in which he's accused of breaking into a home and falling asleep in a bed.

Adam Joseph Willaert, 41, was charged with first-degree felony burglary related to the allegation Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The incident reportedly happened Friday at a residence in the county, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say a man called to report someone had kicked in a door at the residence. Inside, the man noticed his dad's bedroom door was closed and locked. After the man picked the lock, he reported finding Willaert asleep in the room's bed.

The man said he woke Willaert up and told him to leave. Willaert reportedly fled the house without shoes, leading to police locating him afterward.

The other two cases against Willaert, filed on Monday as well, stem from reported incidents earlier in December and November.

A woman reported Willaert stayed at her place in November and asked if he could borrow her vehicle. She said no, but found both the vehicle and him were gone when she got out of the shower.

Police say she wasn't sure where he'd go with the vehicle other than knowing he hangs out with someone in Eagle Lake. Mankato police alerted Eagle Lake police to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Eagle Lake police found the vehicle, leading to the woman getting it back. She showed police messages from him telling her to transfer over $350 and he'd leave the vehicle for her somewhere, according to a complaint.

The allegation resulted in a felony theft charge.

A third charge filed against Willaert, felony third-degree burglary, was related to an incident on Dec. 10 in Eagle Lake. Police say a woman reported he used a hammer to break open the door on a garage, according to a criminal complaint.

