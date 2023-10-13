Charges withdrawn against Erie man in September shooting; DA says incident under review

Prosecutors have withdrawn criminal charges against an Erie man accused of shooting another man during a confrontation in early September, an incident that the Erie County District Attorney's Office said remains under review.

Charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault were withdrawn against 53-year-old Alvin L. Leggett at Leggett's preliminary hearing on Oct. 6. Leggett had been in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond in the case since his arraignment on Sept. 12.

The charges were withdrawn after the victim in the case failed to appear for the preliminary hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner said. The case is under review until prosecutors have the opportunity to speak with the victim, Lightner said Friday.

Leggett was one of two people charged by Erie police in the Sept. 9 shooting, which happened in the 600 block of East 13th Street. Police wrote in criminal complaints filed in the case that a 32-year-old man told officers he was at a friend's residence when two men whom he identified as Leggett and Kevin Person approached him.

The man said Leggett walked toward him, pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a gunshot that struck him in the right leg. He also said that as he attempted to wrestle the gun away from Leggett, Person struck him in the head with a shovel until the shovel broke in half, officers wrote in the criminal complaints.

Person, 52, is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on attempted homicide and other charges on Wednesday, according to information in his online court docket sheet.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Prosecutors withdraw charges against Erie PA man in September shooting