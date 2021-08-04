Charges withdrawn against Unity man

Aug. 4—Multiple criminal charges were withdrawn against a Unity man arrested in June after being accused of assaulting a woman in Latrobe , according to court records.

Latrobe police had charged Aaron M. Klingensmith, 38, with multiple offenses, including burglary, harassment, simple assault and strangulation after he was accused of breaking into a home on Wagner Street June 27 and assaulting a woman inside.

All of the complaints were withdrawn against Klingensmith prior to a scheduled preliminary hearing July 26 before District Judge Michael Mahady, according to online court records.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .