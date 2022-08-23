Charges withdrawn for Johnstown man accused of assault with pliers

Aug. 23—Criminal charges were withdrawn Tuesday against a Johnstown man accused of assaulting another man with pliers during an alleged burglary, after the victim and arresting officer failed to appear for court, authorities said.

City police had charged James Paul Grove, 40, of the 100 block of Woodvale Avenue, with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

According to a complaint affidavit, Grove and three others entered a condemned house in the 100 block of Hudson Street. Three people later left the house carrying items, climbed into a vehicle and drove away.

Grove was confronted by a neighbor when he jumped into the yard next door. A fight broke out and Grove allegedly struck the man in the head with pliers.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt withdrew the charges before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

Grove was represented by the Public Defender's office.