Charges: Woman intentionally rammed car into BioLife building

Oct. 17—MANKATO — Charges filed in Blue Earth County District Court allege a woman intentionally rammed her vehicle through the entrance of BioLife Plasma Services in September.

Heidi Zia Larsen, 42, of Kasota, was charged Friday with two felonies for property damage and two misdemeanors for DWI and having an open bottle in her vehicle. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sept. 8 at the 35 Teton Lane building.

A criminal complaint alleges Larsen used to work at BioLife but was on leave at the time of the crash. She reportedly told police her time on leave was "stressful."

Police said she told them she drank about a half bottle of vodka before the crash — the empty bottle was found in the vehicle — and consumed THC earlier in the day before waiting until after 8:30 p.m. to ram into the building so no customers would be there. She reportedly told police she didn't know anyone was inside the building.

One employee reported having to jump out of the way to avoid the crash, and others were inside at the time. Larsen and her vehicle made it about 100 feet inside the building, according to the complaint, destroying the front entrance.

An officer said a preliminary breath test on Larsen found a .226 result, nearly three times the legal limit. Larsen was hospitalized after the crash.

Damage to the building was estimated at "well in excess of $1,000," according to the complaint. One property damage felony charge against her is related to causing more than $1,000 in damage, while the second is for intentionally causing damage leading to a "foreseeable risk of bodily harm."

