Charges: Woman jumped out of moving vehicle to escape assault

Nov. 30—MANKATO — A woman reportedly jumped out of a moving vehicle in Mankato to escape a man after a Thanksgiving gathering, according to charges filed this week.

Victor Anthony Cruz, 22, of Chanhassen, faces felony kidnapping and domestic assault charges and gross misdemeanor harassment and disruption of an emergency call charges in Blue Earth County District Court.

Mankato police say they responded to a gas station at 2:32 a.m. Friday to find a woman with blood on her clothes and grass in her hair, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman reportedly told police that Cruz struck her multiple times while he drove them back from a family Thanksgiving gathering near St. James. At one point, the complaint states, she tried to run away into a field before he caught her and brought her back to the vehicle.

She said she then tried to call 911 on both her and his phone, but he took the phone away from her.

Later, when he slowed the vehicle near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Highway 169, she said she jumped out of the vehicle and fled to a gas station.

A police officer put out an alert to stop Cruz's vehicle, leading to a Nicollet County sheriff's deputy pulling him over shortly afterward.

Cruz's initial appearance in court is set for Dec. 8.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola