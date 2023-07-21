Chargesagainstwoman who spit on Manchester BLM activist dismissed

Jul. 21—Yuliya Gilshteyn, of New Fairfield, was charged with a hate crime and other offenses for spitting on Prescott, a Manchester resident, at a protest at the state Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Regardless of whatever charges are dismissed, she's still a criminal, she still committed a hate crime against me, assaulted me, she put my life in danger," Prescott said on Friday.

Gilshteyn was at the protest on Jan. 6 to argue against mask mandates due to COVID-19. According to court documents, Gilshteyn approached Prescott, who was shouting through a bullhorn, and said that Prescott was overpowering the purpose of the protest.

Court documents show that Gilshteyn also told Prescott that "Black lives don't matter. Look at black-on-black crime." After being asked multiple times to step away, Gilshteyn spit on Prescott's mask, glasses, and headphones.

Gilshteyn was granted accelerated rehabilitation in July 2021 under the condition that if she completed 100 hours of anti-hate curriculum in two years, her charges would be dismissed.

The court determined that Gilshteyn completed all of the necessary hours by the two-year mark. On Friday, she had her charges dropped, which resulted in BLM and Prescott supporters in the courtroom calling Gilshteyn a "racist."

"I know that my words today are not going to make much of a difference in the outcome of this case, but it is important for me to still speak and for it to go on record that this program is probably one of the worst things that could happen to a victim of a hate crime," Prescott said to the judge. "The justice system is failing Black and brown people. This is being spit on again."

—

Noah Webster House names new executive director

—

Clean recycling campaign working in East Hartford, report says

Prescott, on her 42nd birthday, stood outside of the court after the decision and continued chanting and speaking about the importance of Black lives.

"Justice would have been disallowing the accelerated rehabilitation because there is no remorse from this defendant," said Prescott's attorney Ken Krayeske.