Charging documents provide details on fatal highway crash near Tesuque

Feb. 13—A California man suspected of driving the wrong way on U.S. 84/285 before a fatal crash that killed two Texas men last week had an open bottle of whiskey in his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

The suspect, Scott Sullivan, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of great bodily harm, reckless driving and consumption or possession of an open container of alcohol, according to the complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies who responded to the incident allege Sullivan, 51, caused the fatal crash as he drove a Jeep Wrangler on the wrong side of the highway north of Santa Fe near Tesuque.

The two men killed in the Feb. 8 crash, passenger Landon Crossley and driver Jordan Dwyer, both were 26 and had been close friends since they were in junior high school, their parents said. Both grew up near Dallas and attended the University of Oklahoma.

Crossley, Dwyer and two other men were traveling to Colorado for a skiing trip, their family members said. The two surviving passengers, Mason Lepak and Derek Dickman were transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Deputies wrote in a statement of probable cause filed against Sullivan that Lepak sustained "internal injuries in his stomach and intestines" and Dickman suffered spinal fractures, broken ribs on both sides and a collapsed lung.

Sullivan sustained injuries from the crash, but he was in stable condition in the hospital shortly after the incident, deputies wrote in the statement.

Sullivan was booked into Santa Fe County jail on Monday afternoon, the facility's inmate database shows. Although he was in the custody of the jail, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Denise Womack-Avila said the suspect was still being treated in the hospital as of Monday. He would be transported to the jail after being released from the hospital, she said.

In a booking photo taken Monday, Sullivan appeared in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace with an oxygen line running to his nose.

An arraignment hearing on the criminal charges against Sullivan was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon.

According to court records filed in the case, Sullivan resides in Topanga, Calif. He is a licensed architect in California, state records show. A brief biography that accompanied a podcast appearance in recent years states he is a co-founder and principal architect of a Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm called Relativity Architects.

Santa Fe attorney Stephen Aarons, who is representing Sullivan in the criminal case, declined to comment.

Deputies were on their way to the scene in response to 911 calls when the crash occurred.

Santa Fe dispatchers received calls Feb. 8 at 10:55 p.m. reporting a driver in a Jeep Wrangler was on the wrong way on the highway, according to the statement, and within two minutes, 911 callers were reporting a crash between the Jeep and a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Deputies said an "open container of Bulleitt brand whiskey" was found in Sullivan's vehicle, a rental, after the crash, according to the statement.

Sullivan "stated he was an alcoholic" during an interview with investigators, a deputy wrote, according to the probable cause statement. When asked by police where he was driving from and where he was headed, Sullivan answered "Santa Fe" to both questions, deputies wrote.

Sullivan declined to perform any field sobriety tests after the crash, the investigator wrote. When asked if he would cooperate with the investigation, Sullivan told the deputy "probably not," according to the statement.

The investigator wrote Sullivan had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech in the hospital's emergency room shortly after the crash but denied drinking any alcohol before the crash.

A public safety assessment compiled by the court states Sullivan has been incarcerated before and that he has been convicted of a misdemeanor charge but never a felony.

The charges from the recent crash appear to be the only criminal charges Sullivan has faced in New Mexico, according to a search in the state's online courts records database.