Charging dog shot, killed by police officers in Peoria

PEORIA - Peoria police officers shot and killed an aggressive dog Sunday morning.

The officers were responding to a complaint of a man refusing to leave at 5:21 a.m. Dec. 10. When they met the female complainant outside a house at in the 1600 block of South Griswold, the dog charged officers.

The dog died at the scene.

The female complainant and one of the officers were injured in the incident. They were both transported to the hospital for examination.

Because a civilian was injured in an incident where officers fired their guns, Illinois State Police were asked to investigate.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Charging dog shot and killed by police Peoria police officers