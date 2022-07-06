Charging Up Europe: Join CEO of Allego in Fireside Tuesday at 11 ET

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO of Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) on Tuesday, July 12 at 11am ET to discuss European EV charging market, charging needs in the U.S. vs. Europe, the competitive landscape, Allego’s recent stock listing and M&A opportunities. The live event will feature Allego CEO Mathieu Bonnet joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

To register, CLICK HERE

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising of approximately 33,000 public charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market – and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

Mr. Bonnet will discuss:

The European EV charging market vs. the U.S. market

The competitive landscape and Allego’s strategic advantages

M&A and organic growth opportunities

The recent U.S. share listing

The current inflationary environment



About Mr. Bonnet:

Mathieu Bonnet joined Allego in 2019 as Chief Executive Officer. Before Allego, he founded a group of energy companies including E6, a European energy management platform for renewable energy. Mr. Bonnet also served as Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Nationale du Rhone (“CNR”), the second biggest hydro company in France. Prior to CNR, he worked for Electrabel in Belgium, where he was in charge of outage management, and the Ministry of Industry, where he was in charge of implementing programs for small-and-medium-size enterprise development in the Provence region. Additionally, he spent several years in the United States, working on commercial bilateral issues between the United States and France and leading programs to sustain French exports in the United States. Mr. Bonnet graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in 1993, where he ranked first in mathematics, and Ecole des Mines de Paris in 1996. He also holds a Masters of Nuclear Engineering from the Université catholique de Louvain.

Contact:

