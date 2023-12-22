Charging lithium ion batteries sparked Maryland house fire that caused $500K in damage: investigators

SANDY SPRING, Md. - Charging lithium-ion batteries sparked a house fire in Montgomery County that caused more than $500,000 in damage, according to investigators.

The homeowner, Tom Kennedy, told FOX 5 that the batteries he was charging were for a hedge trimmer.

Kennedy said that he let them charge for a few hours inside his garage, which is now all burnt rubble, and left.

He says he had no idea the house was on fire because he wasn’t home, but his sister was in the upstairs bedroom while two family dogs were on the first floor.

"One of my little dogs was running up, and she went downstairs, and she could see the kitchen filled with smoke as it came from the garage through the kitchen door," Kennedy recalled. "I’m doing okay. I’m doing good. I’m better than a lot of guys," he said.

If it wasn’t for two young college kids from two different nearby homes, Kennedy believes this situation could have been a lot worse.

They both saw the fire and, without thinking they rushed over — not knowing how bad it was inside and if there was anyone even home.

The owner’s sister was already on her way downstairs when the two guys pushed through the front door, which just happened to be unlocked. She alerted them about the two dogs in the house, and fortunately, everyone, including the animals, were able to get out safely.

"I just knew it was important to get them out because the firefighters weren’t here yet and the fire was spreading," said Peter Vernalis, one of the neighbors who came to the rescue. "It was bad. It started to explode actually in the garage."

Matt Duimowski, the other neighbor who helped out, said he hardly remembers the heroic act.

"I was like all I know is that we have to get these dogs out of the house soon because I mean the whole place was smoked out," he said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer confirmed the fire was reported in the 16700 block of Alexander Manor Drive in Sandy Spring Thursday afternoon.

Update (12/21) initial dispatch ~230p; 16700blk Alexander Manor Dr, Sandy Spring; Origin/Cause, garage, Lithium-Ion batteries (charging); Damage >$500K; Smoke alarms, present, activated; no injuries; 1 family Displaced (3 adults, 2 pets); ~65 @mcfrs FFs on scene pic.twitter.com/ZYBjgwmme1 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 22, 2023

"These things overheat," Piringer said of the lithium-ion batteries. "They get fully charged, and they continue to receive that charge, and they catch a nearby combustible on fire. Then, once the battery is damaged there’s a lot of energy in a very small casing and once that’s damaged and opens up, it’s off to the races, and it’s difficult for us to extinguish battery fires."

A few people from the community told FOX 5 that since they saw what happened at this house, they all went into their garage and basements and unplugged all the chargers used for charging their lithium-ion batteries. The fire department does recommend investing in a power strip with a timer, so that your electronics and appliances aren't being overcharged.



