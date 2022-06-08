Charging moose killed after attacking 2 people and dog, Colorado officials say

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a moose Wednesday, June 8, after the animal attacked two people and a dog, Colorado officials told news outlets.

A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the attack at 8 a.m. local time near Nederland, Colorado Parks and Wildlife told KMGH.

A Boulder County sheriff’s deputy responding to the incident twice shot at the moose with non-lethal beanbag rounds and a warning shot after it kept returning, officials told KKTV.

When the moose charged a third time as rescuers tried to carry the injured man to safety, the deputy shot and killed it, officials told OutThereColorado.

It’s the third moose attack in Colorado in two weeks, according to the publication.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, who also responded to the incident, will investigate, KMGH reported.

Nederland is a town near Boulder, northwest of Denver.

