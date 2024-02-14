Chariot Automotive looks to expand auto tech program

Feb. 14—Taylor High School students took turns revving the engine of a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack on Tuesday morning.

The hum of the fresh-off-the-lot car reverberated through the Taylor bus barn.

It's one of the many cars students can work on if they take Chariot Automotive Group's automotive technician program.

The dealership launched the Automotive Technician Education Pathway, an Indiana Department of Education-approved graduation pathway, this school year.

The program allows high school students to take college-level classes related to automotive repair. The classes are through Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo; however the classes are taught at Chariot's Tipton location, off of U.S. 31.

There, students get a feel for what it's like to work in a dealership.

"You get to see the higher up guys," said Jackson Money, a senior at Tipton High School. "It's professional. It's really cool to be in."

Money is among the students in the first two cohorts of the program this year. The program was only open to students in Tipton and Hamilton counties.

But Chariot is looking to expand into Howard County, and there's a nationwide shortage for automotive techs.

Money, along with Chariot Administrative Director Jim Woolf, visited Taylor High School on Tuesday to talk to interested students about the program.

It was the first of a few stops Woolf will make around the county as he tries to sell the program to more schools.

Woolf said Chariot needs at least 10 students to expand into Howard County. If so, they'd build a classroom at its Button location on Boulevard.

"We're pretty serious," Woolf said. "We're seriously considering it."

Woolf said there's also interest from Northwestern, Western and the Kokomo Area Career Center.

The career center offers its own automotive program, but spots are limited.

Taylor High School Assistant Principal Brian Moon jumped at the chance to have Woolf speak to students, after Chariot reps recently met with school administrators.

"With limited spots, I wanted to get interest going," Moon said. "I think we have the quality of kid who'd be great for the program."

The auto tech pathway is one of three new pathways Taylor will offer, starting next school year.

A small group of Taylor students took the opportunity Tuesday to hear about a possible career path. Students who take the Chariot program can get hired by the dealership after graduation. Chariot will also cover additional education for these students.

Woolf and Money covered the basics of the automotive tech pathway, including classes — students typically spend an hour in the classroom and another two in the shop doing hands on work — requirements and what to expect.

Students learn the basics of automotive repair, stuff like changing oil, rotating tires, brake systems and transmissions. They also get into the electrical aspect of vehicles, which is increasingly important with features like automatic braking and lane assist technology.

"It's not rocket science, but it's the closest thing to rocket science you can get," Woolf told the students.

Student can also earn industry recognized certifications including for Snap-on tools, Mopar CAP (Career Automotive Program) and Mechanical Safety and Pollution Prevention and Service Safety.

Students will be able to sign up this spring for the auto tech program and start next school year.

