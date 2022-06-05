Charita Goshay: How many more sequels can we bear to watch?

Police remain outside Saint Francis Hospital where a gunman killed multiple people before killing himself on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa.

It's never going to stop, is it?

When it comes to the pandemic of gun violence, there's no such thing as disconnect or distance.

In the late 1980s, following the death of my stepfather, my mother and three of my siblings moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, an all-American city that embodies the openness of the American West.

On Sept. 21, 2004, my mother died in St. Francis Hospital, a place to which I hadn't devoted any further thought until Wednesday night, when it was learned that four innocent people were shot and killed there by a gunman who died by suicide; one of three simulataneous shootings.

In the short days since Buffalo and Uvalde, mass shootings have continued unabated.

Places of healing, of learning, of faith, are reduced to killing fields, as those who have the power to make change, dither.

We know the drill by now, right? Then come the candles, the mountains of flowers, signs, and teddy bears, all crafted into makeshift memorials by ordinary people compelled to do something, anything.

Not to mention the funerals.

Someone's daughter

Public officials roll out their requisite statements of sympathy and concern. A few even promise to do something, though many more are happy to continue to engage in the busyness of nothingness.

Everytown for Gun Safety reports that 110 Americans are shot and killed every single day, with another 200 injured. Last year, more American children died from gunfire than did soldiers and police officers.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

One of my nieces had an appointment at St. Francis last Friday. That she wasn't there on Wednesday and others were was purely serendipitous.

But someone else's daughter, someone's else's niece, someone else's mother was there.

If the obscenity of gun violence hasn't brushed up against your town, your friends, your grandkids' school, keep living.

Keep returning to elective office people whom you know aren't going to do a damned thing to help stem the flow of blood; who are passing laws to make guns even more accessible.

Keep pretending that your single-issue vote is worth all the carnage.

Keep thinking that it can't, won't ever happen at your grocery store, that such a thing is unfathomable in your quiet, clean and God-fearing community where everybody knows your name.

Living by the gun

It seems that whenever there is an act of violence that rivets our country, someone inevitably claims "This isn't who we are."

Well, sure it is.

We've lived by the gun for 246 years.

In Tulsa, churches are as common as crosswalks, but it's also the only city in American history that launched an air attack on its own populace, as was the case in 1921 when the prosperous neighborhood known as "Black Wall Street" was destroyed and hundreds were killed.

Many people have said they only learned about it because of its centennial.

There are Native American-owned casinos in Tulsa that rival the Roman Coliseum, but that doesn't make up for the land stolen and lives taken. Theirs is another story of how guns have always been misused to enable racism, greed and abuse.

In the case of the hospital shooting, the shooter seemingly rendered his own judgment upon a physician he blamed for his medical woes.

If we are to survive, we must turn from a culture that deifies guns and glorifies senseless violence, the utter insanity of which is clear in the guise of school-shooter drills and shootings at neighborhood vigils.

We must counter the oversimplified argument that improved gun safety is an encroachment when there already are restrictions on what kinds of weapons can be owned and purchased.

There must be rebuttal to the disingenuous calls for more mental health services, even as the money for them is cut. It's nothing more than a throwaway line, the legislative equivalent of "thoughts and prayers."

If we want to stop ducking, we need to stop shrugging.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

Charita M. Goshay

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Charita Goshay: How many acts of violence can we watch as we do nothing?