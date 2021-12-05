Charita Goshay: We're trapped in a loop of our own making

It's often said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result.

The news of yet another suburban school shooting last week proves this adage has merit.

Four teenagers are dead and eight more are wounded because a 15-year-old classmate was able to get his hands on a gun, leaving another group of children burdened with trauma and terror.

It's one of the more than 650 mass shootings that have occurred so far this year.

Charita Goshay

According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 1,118 American teens have been fatally shot and 3,128 wounded so far in 2021. Everytown Research reports that 3 million American kids are exposed to gun violence every year.

Yet, we keep going round and round, leaving guns within a child's reach.

More Charita: Charita Goshay: Teenager is being used, failed by adults

More Charita: Charita Goshay: "Black 14" moment shows why history matters

When a child is lost to gunfire, whether it's in Harlem or Dubuque, we cover the killing grounds with teddy bears, notes and flowers, followed by candlelight vigils and a balloon launch.

There will be speeches and tweets and thoughts and prayers and demands that something be done.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

In Waukesha, Wisconsin, six families have been shattered by the deaths of loved ones killed during a Christmas parade by a habitual criminal allegedly fleeing yet another crime.

Four kids are dead in Michigan, and six people are dead in Waukesha because we repeatedly refuse to address the persistent problem of untreated mental illness in this country.

We continue to pretend that there's no correlation between the closing of mental health facilities and the underfunding outpatient services and crimes that besiege our definition of what it means to be civilized.

Like so many, the parade-massacre suspect has a documented history of mental illness.

Critics of the news coverage of the massacre point to his social media, which contained entries disparaging white people and praising Adolf Hitler. They argue that his alleged crime is an act of anti-white terrorism and should be reported as such by a media obsessed with political correctness.

Story continues

That a Black American man would be a fanboy of Adolf Hitler tells you all you need to know about his state of mind.

Six people are dead because we continue to downplay the seriousness of violence against women.

It only seems to trigger our concern when someone young, pretty and blond ends up dead, yet every 60 seconds, 20 people are victims of violence at the hands of a partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

At the time of the massacre, the suspect, a registered child sex offender with a rap sheet longer than a drugstore sales receipt, was out of jail on an indefensibly low bond of $1,000 after being arrested for trying to run over an ex-girlfriend.

The loop we're in also contains record deaths from opioid drug overdoses, culture wars, and more COVID surges than a Third World electrical grid, all because we prefer to sidestep the past than learn from it.

The Good War

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, a seminal moment that should never be forgotten because it changed the trajectory of America and the world.

A recent survey found that the media focuses on World War II veterans too often at the expense of those who served in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Part of the reason is that we're rapidly losing World War II veterans and thus, living history.

Part of it also is that World War II was the last conflict in which the lines were clear:

Allies = Good.

Axis Powers = Bad.

Subsequent wars found us too often wrangling with moral and ethical dilemmas of why we were involved, and what we possibly hoped to accomplish. We found ourselves pinned down in places where we weren't even invited, where we had no clue about the culture and roots of conflicts that were ancient and sometimes inscrutable.

World War II was simple. It was the story of how an imperfect nation met the moment and helped to save the world.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and a member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Charita Goshay: We'll stay stuck until we change our ways