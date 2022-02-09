Charita Goshay: New Year's shooting is a tragedy ... and an opportunity

There is much to unpack concerning the New Year's Eve incident in Canton which resulted in the shooting death of James Williams by a city police officer.

It's a tragic situation because it was completely avoidable.

Those who knew and loved James Williams describe him as good husband and doting father and stepfather. But it's illegal to shoot a weapon into the air in a neighborhood, not to mention a horrible idea.

Charita M. Goshay

As someone who was once nearly hit by a stray bullet in my own bedroom on a Fourth of July holiday, such action endangers innocent people, because the laws of physics never change: What goes up, always comes down.

It was an unforced error that cost Williams his life.

That said, calls for transparency surrounding the actions of the officer who shot and killed Williams must be answered.

Although what happened that New Year's Eve night is an immeasurable tragedy, it also poses an opportunity for the city to show its residents and to the community at large that transparency is not only possible, it is the default response.

In 2020, Canton Repository reporter Kelly Byer reported that in conjunction with Campaign Zero, the city agreed to embrace "Eight Can't Wait," new policy standards designed to reduce the risk of violence during police-civilian encounters.

They include: A ban on chokeholds and strangleholds, a ban on shooting at moving vehicles, a use of force continuum, comprehensive reporting for uses of force, a duty to intervene if another officer uses excessive force, a requirement to de-escalate a situation when feasible, a requirement to issue a warning before shooting and to shoot only as a last resort.

The city Law Department is arguing that because the officer involved hasn't been charged, he should not be named.

While it is true that every citizen, even a police officer, is entitled to due process, people in public service and law enforcement possess more powers than do private citizens, and therefore are held to higher standards of conduct.

The city's position also flies in the face of how other communities have responded when a police-involved fatal shootings occur. It also is hopelessly naive, given that average citizens now posses the skills to ferret out such information through social media, which, according to reports, has already been done.

It is always better that such information comes from official sources because we all know there are few, if any, consequences for incorrect or malicious information posted online.

Transparency is a necessity because any time lethal force is used by a law enforcement agency, taxpayers and residents have a right to know the circumstances of how and why such an action was taken on their behalf.

Transparency matters because in this case in particular, there are questions that cannot go unaddressed.

Transparency requires a good faith effort to ask hard questions and a willingness to accept the answers, regardless of where they may lead.

The police officer's body camera shows that Williams was shot through a fence after firing off a round of bullets in the air from a fenced-in area. The video appears to suggest the officer didn't identify himself until after he fired his own gun through the fence where Williams was standing.

In a dangerous and thankless job where you get about a nanosecond to make a life-or-death decision, is shooting through a fence at a person you can't see proper police procedure?

And if it is, should it be?

What people believe, and what may be true, aren't always one and the same. Anything less than full disclosure is an invitation for people to fill in their own narrative, which only feeds into old suspicions, and refuels distrust and bitterness.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and a member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

