Charitable donation increases rewards in Jacksonville murder investigations involving children

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has increased its reward for murder investigations involving children in recent days.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Two incidents are at the center of raising community awareness while JSO is looking to solve both cases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sat., Sept. 23, shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to the area of 8800 A.C. Skinner Parkway to a triple murder involving a 3-year-old victim. Action News Jax broke the news where information was discovered that gunfire erupted at an apartment complex during the sale of a dog.

Related Story: 3 dead, including 3-year-old, in shooting at a Southside apartment complex, police say

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, five people came to the complex around 10 p.m. to either buy or sell a dog. One eyewitness reported seeing the dog in the back of a black Toyota.

At some point, there was a dispute, and four of the five people were shot. Officers say the youngest victim was a 3-year-old girl. Witnesses have told investigators that two unknown men were seen fleeing the scene possibly in a black sedan.

Three days later, on Sept. 27, 2023, a 6-year-old was murdered and a 12-year-old was struck by gunfire in the area of 100 King Street.

A little after 1:30 a.m., police received a call about a shooting in the Hollybrook apartment complex on King Street. Three victims were taken for medical treatment, and the alleged shooter was seen running from the complex. As a result, a six-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

Related Story: ‘It’s a sad day:’ 6-year-old shot and killed in Mixon Town triple shooting

A 12-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man are hurt and receiving medical attention, according to JSO.

According to JSO, a charitable donation by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Foundation has increased the rewards of these cases to a total of $13,000 for each individual case for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO is asking anyone with information regarding either of these incidents to please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward to please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.