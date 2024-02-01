Charities lobbying against Rwanda Bill given £209m in taxpayer money

Baroness Chakrabarti speaks during parliamentary debates on the Rwanda Bill in the House of Lords

The Government has given £209 million to charities that have lobbied the House of Lords to vote against the Rwanda Bill and described the policy as “deeply harmful” and setting a “dangerous precedent”.

A group of 265 charities, focused largely on helping refugees and migrants, criticised the Government’s landmark legislation designed to stop the small boat crossings on Monday, claiming it represented a threat to “the universality of human rights”.

Analysis from the Centre for Migration Control (CMC), a think tank dedicated to reducing migration, found that these charities have been awarded £209 million in government grants and contracts since 2020.

In an open letter to the House of Lords, the charities urged peers to “reject the Bill at the second reading”, saying that the Government was carrying out “an attack on the constitutional role of the judiciary and the rule of law”.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill aims to prevent legal challenges to the government’s deportation scheme by enshrining in law the safety of the country and its suitability as a destination for the processing of migrants that reached the UK illegally.

Moments before the announcement that MPs voted in favour of the Rwanda Bill

One charity that signed the letter, Freedom from Torture, described the Rwanda plan on its website as an “inhumane cash-for-humans scheme” and pledged that while the Government “try to make this cruel policy reality, we will KEEP FIGHTING”.

The charity has received over £609,000 in public grants since 2020, which included hundreds of thousands from the Ministry of Justice and tens of thousands from Newcastle City Council and the Scottish government.

Earlier this week, the group placed advertisements on the London underground that claimed to show the “harm caused by the Rwanda scheme” and argued that “no one should have to be subjected to this cruelty”.

Another signatory of the letter was the Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit, which have received over £500,000 in taxpayers’ money since 2020. In December 2023, the group said on X, formerly Twitter: “As lawyers, we won’t stop challenging the government’s poor and unlawful decisions.”

It added: “As campaigners, we won’t stop fighting the Rwanda Bill and all such cruel and toxic policies”.

The group currently operates a public sector contract with the Ministry of Justice’s Legal Aid Agency to deliver immigration support services across the north west of England.

Members of the House of Lords expressed their concerns on Monday with the government’s Rwanda legislation but still voted against a Liberal Democrat attempt to kill the Bill entirely by 206 votes to 84.

Rwanda bill passing its third reading in the House of Commons - UNPIXS

It is largely expected that the Bill will face a litany of amendments in the Lords, before being passed back to the House of Commons. During the debate, opposition to it came from all corners. Former Chancellor Ken Clarke described it as a step towards “elected dictatorship” and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, accused the Government of outsourcing “our legal and moral responsibilities for refugees” to poorer countries.

Responding to these findings Robert Bates, research director at the CMC said: “It was always fanciful to imagine that the Rwanda scheme would ever be successfully implemented. Since it was first announced in 2021 it has suffered death by a thousand cuts from an army of state-subsidised lawyers, charities, and quangos.

The plan will fail to deliver any results by the time of the general election, and the Conservative government only have themselves to blame for continuing to fund activist groups that masquerade as charities.

The electorate will rightly feel aggrieved that one of their key priorities has been thwarted by a mass of unaccountable groups that are propped up by their own tax money.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Freedom from Torture has not been a recipient of grant funding for victims services from the department since July 2023. Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit has received approximately £500,000 from across Government to help those engaging with the criminal justice system, with their annual accounts scrutinised to make sure money is used appropriately.

“Our victims funding grants includes a clause which makes clear that the grant money cannot be used to fund lobbying or in order to undertake activities intended to influence Parliament/Government.”

