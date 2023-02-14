Charity which cancelled own ‘racist’ exhibition announces £211,000-a-year diversity role

Wellcome Collection Medicine Man museum Wellcome Trust charity job advert - Tracey Whitefoot/Alamy Stock Photo

A charity which cancelled its own “racist, sexist and ableist” exhibition has announced a new £211,000-a-year diversity role.

The Wellcome Trust, a London-based health research foundation, is recruiting for the newly-created position of Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer to “strengthen the shared vision, mission and strategy for systemic and lasting change internally”.

The successful candidate will get an annual salary of £211,500 as, fellow senior employees claimed, it is important to pay them not only “what they are worth” but also “on a par with” other director roles.

The job is based two days a week in the office, but the trust offers options for full-time flexible working.

Outcry over ‘grotesque’ salary

However, critics have branded the high salary as “insane”, “grotesque”, “tone deaf” and not “very equal”.

According to Glassdoor, the website where people report their salaries, the average annual pay for a chief diversity officer is £44,282. However, this is not necessarily reflective of the sums that charity workers at executive level can expect to receive.

The new role came after the Wellcome Collection, the trust’s museum and library in central London, announced the closure of one of its key exhibitions, branding it “racist, sexist and ableist” on Twitter, and asking: “What’s the point of museums?”

Last November, the museum closed Medicine Man, its permanent display showcasing objects relating to sex, birth and death, and featured anatomical models of the human body in wood, ivory and wax dating back to the 17th century.

The museum tweeted that its own exhibition was “problematic”, adding:

The result was a collection that told a global story of health and medicine in which disabled people, Black people, Indigenous peoples and people of colour were exoticised, marginalised and exploited – or even missed out altogether. pic.twitter.com/XePI3FHyey — Wellcome Collection (@ExploreWellcome) November 25, 2022

The exhibition’s closure was not the first time that the institution has tried to correct its own narrative. The Wellcome Collection had previously introduced “artist interventions” in the exhibition to “give voice” to those who “have been silenced, erased and ignored”.

Furthermore, in June 2020, the organisation made a statement admitting “that we have perpetuated racism” and made a commitment to becoming an anti-racist organisation.

The creation of the new Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer role aims to fulfil that promise and will encourage candidates to be “actively sought from the broadest range of society, including all under-represented groups”.

The successful recruit would also be responsible for “partner[ing] across Wellcome Trust and beyond to set, evolve and implement an ambitious, multi-faceted Equity, Diversity and Inclusion strategy for the staff and the organisation as a whole”.

Farrah Nazir, the Wellcome Trust’s insights and learning lead, tweeted a link to the job description, saying:

💥🚨Massive job Klaxon🚨💥



We have a new role going at @wellcometrust



✨Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer✨



This role will sit on our Executive Leadership Team to help drive our EDI strategy



£211,500K

Apply by 5th Mar



Please retweethttps://t.co/zbwesilGPh — Farrah Nazir (@Farrah_Nazir) February 13, 2023

A few hours later, she added: “£211K, for avoidance of any doubt.”

Ms Nazir later added that she believed it was “important to pay EDI director level roles what they are worth, and on a par with our other director level roles”.

In response, people replied on Twitter to raise their concerns that the salary was too high for a non-profit organisation.

A Wellcome spokesman said: “We are a global organisation spending £16bn over the next decade on science to solve urgent health challenges. We are funded by the returns from our investment portfolio.

“This is a critical leadership role which will improve equity, diversity and inclusion across our work. The post-holder will be a member of Wellcome’s executive leadership team.

“The salary, like all salaries at Wellcome, is benchmarked to the marketplace for equivalent roles.”