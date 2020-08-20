Charity connected to Steve Bannon was being investigated by Nikki Fried’s office

The allegedly fraudulent online fundraising scheme President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser was arrested and charged over Thursday is not being investigated for the first time.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s office started looking into “We Build the Wall, Inc.” in June 2019.

Fried’s office took interest in the nonprofit in response to consumer complaints and complaints referred to the agency by Florida’s Office of the Attorney General, including allegations of questionable use of collected funds, the organization only having one director on its board instead of the required three and filing false statements about the board.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, where the case was assigned, the group claimed that it raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States. The organization repeatedly and falsely assured the public that it would “not take a penny in salary or compensation” and that “100% of the funds raised . . . will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose” because, as Bannon publicly stated, “we’re a volunteer organization,” according to the statement.

The group was founded by Brian Kolfage, a Purple Heart recipient from Miramar Beach in the Florida Panhandle, who was wounded in the Iraq war in 2004. Bannon served as the board chairman.

Kolfage tweeted at the time of Fried’s investigation that it was politically motivated by Fried, a Democrat who also oversees Florida’s top consumer services agency. He added that the complaints about his nonprofit (which were published by Miami radio host Grant Stern) were made by Democrats or people who didn’t contribute to the charity.

“None are donors, one cites fake news, and all are democratic voters according to records. HAVE FUN!” he tweeted.

Kolfage, Bannon, Sarasota venture capitalist Andrew Badolato and Tim Shea, of Colorado, were all charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

All four men will go before federal judges in their home states Thursday.